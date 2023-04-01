An Analyst Has Predicted A Huge Upside For Dogecoin — Here's Why

According to pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo, Dogecoin DOGE/USD looks primed for a boost and will likely not remain idle compared to other altcoins.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the analyst said that too many altcoins had "been squeezed already" for Dogecoin "to not to have its moment."

Kaleo added that he would ride with DOGE until the cryptocurrency "sees a decent squeeze." The analyst believes that, when the meme coin moves, "it usually happens all at once" and that it is "better to enter when it’s boring like it is now."

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.07658, up 3% in the last seven days.

Last week, DOGE developer Michi Lumin announced a massive update for the cryptocurrency, including support for QR codes, message signing, and Windows builds. In addition, the developer added that the upgrade would include language support for developers and non-developers.

Meanwhile, DOGE rival Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD much anticipated new layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, has now seen over a million transactions over Puppynet, Shibarium's testnet.

According to Blockscouts’s report, close to 1,076,331 transactions have occurred over Shibarium’s testnet since it launched in its beta form last week.

Read Next: Bitcoin Below $28K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision: Analyst Pencils Key Levels For Apex Crypto 'Chopping Around'

Image: Shutterstock