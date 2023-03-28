Ripple Soars 5% As Social Sentiment Peaks Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink

Ripple XRP/USD was up 5% in the past 24 hours despite a negative day for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, as news of the Commodities and Future Trade Commission, or CFTC, filing a lawsuit against Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao spreads.

What Happened: XRP Network is witnessing a surge in popularity, with its social dominance reaching its highest point in a year. This resulted in XRP soaring above $0.49 for the first time since Nov. 6, 2022, according to the Santiment data tracker.

The data analytics platform said that increased crowd recognition for XRP has driven greater volatility in prices, fueled by an influx of greater trading volume and mainstream attention.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.47. The trading volume of XRP has increased by 55% reaching $2.1 billion in the last 24 hours, according to LunarCrush Data.

In the past 24 hours, data from CoinGlass reveals that a staggering $7.65 million worth of XRP was liquidated.

Overall 52,674 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with the total liquidations standing at $149.92 million.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $26,966, down 3.50%. ETH at $1,713 down 3.07% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

