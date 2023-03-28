ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Vitalik Buterin Tests First Polygon's zkEVM Mainnet With A Special Message

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 28, 2023 12:33 AM | 1 min read
Vitalik Buterin Tests First Polygon's zkEVM Mainnet With A Special Message

Polygon MATIC/USD, on Monday, officially launched its long-awaited mainnet for its new Polygon zkEVM network. To celebrate the occasion, the core developers of the sidechain invited Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin to send out the very first transaction.

What Happened: On a live-streamed event to commemorate the occasion, Buterin included a message in his transaction — "A few million constraints for man, unconstrained scalability for mankind" — encoded in hex code. 

See Also: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Buterin repeatedly set the Ethereum network's transaction gas limit to an impressive 69,042, giving a subtle nod to two popular meme numbers — 69 and 420. Polygon Labs Head of Growth, Sanket Shah, went as far as to call the Ethereum creator "a man of culture" for this sly reference.

Polygon zkEVM is a network that takes blockchain performance to the next level, offering lightning-fast and cost-effective transactions that outperform Ethereum's own mainnet. 

Price Action: ETH was trading at $1,711, down 3.11% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Banking Worries Deepen: Analyst Says 'Trading Isn't Black And White', Predicts Apex Crypto To Reach $40K

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsPolygonVitalik Buterin

Get ready to uncover the secrets of decentralized finance and security in the crypto market with Crypto Unlocked , Benzinga's new virtual crypto event series. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from the experts and connect with fellow crypto enthusiasts — subscribe and turn on notifications for Crypto Unlocked on YouTube today !

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved