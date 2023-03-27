ñol


Elon Musk-Endorsed Baby Doge Coin Leaps 7%, Leaving Shiba Inu, Dogecoin In The Dust

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 27, 2023 2:07 AM | 1 min read
Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD is up 7% in the past 24 hours, outpacing leading meme coins Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.0000000023, bolstered by a recent milestone where it surpassed $10 million in token locks.

Further, the BABY DOGE Swap has apparently commanded nearly $60 million TVL, placing it as the 14th position among all Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms on BNB Chain, and fifth among BNB Decentralized Exchanges (DEXes), according to DefiLlama.

 

See Also: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Elon Musk tweeted about Baby Doge on July 4, 2022, and helped jack up its price by as much as 130% at that time. Musk’s message, referencing the viral children’s song “Baby Shark Dance” and YouTube’s most-viewed video with 8.8 billion hits, said “Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.”

Price Action: While DOGE was trading at $0.073, down 0.90%, SHIB was trading at $0.000010, up 0.23% over the past day.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Banking Worries Deepen: Analyst Says 'Trading Isn't Black And White', Predicts Apex Crypto To Reach $40K

 

