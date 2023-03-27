Elon Musk-Endorsed Baby Doge Coin Leaps 7%, Leaving Shiba Inu, Dogecoin In The Dust

Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD is up 7% in the past 24 hours, outpacing leading meme coins Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.0000000023, bolstered by a recent milestone where it surpassed $10 million in token locks.

Further, the BABY DOGE Swap has apparently commanded nearly $60 million TVL, placing it as the 14th position among all Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms on BNB Chain, and fifth among BNB Decentralized Exchanges (DEXes), according to DefiLlama.

Elon Musk tweeted about Baby Doge on July 4, 2022, and helped jack up its price by as much as 130% at that time. Musk’s message, referencing the viral children’s song “Baby Shark Dance” and YouTube’s most-viewed video with 8.8 billion hits, said “Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.”

Price Action: While DOGE was trading at $0.073, down 0.90%, SHIB was trading at $0.000010, up 0.23% over the past day.

