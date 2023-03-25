Dogecoin Has Unveiled A Massive Update — Here's What You Should Expect From The Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin DOGE/USD developer Michi Lumin has announced a massive update for the cryptocurrency.

In a tweet on Thursday, Lumin said many changes are coming to the blockchain project, including support for QR codes, message signing and Windows builds. The developer added that the upgrade will include language support for developers and non-developers.

Other updates include the ability for Libdogecoin to be “ready-to-build” once loaded into MS Visual Studio on Windows and a way for developers to query a flag.

According to Lumin, the upgrade additionally includes fixes for problems encountered when building on the meme asset, such as memory integrity checks, truncation fixes and length checks for edge cases.

Meanwhile, anonymous trader Crypto Tony said that DOGE is gaining significant bullish momentum and appears well-positioned for a potential flip. The trader predicts that Dogecoin will surge to $0.089 after bouncing off the $0.080 mark.

“If the bulls manage to take out this level, then we have some solid gains to come and likely another solid meme coin run,” Crypto Tony tweeted.

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.07505, 4% down in the last seven days.

