The Arbitrum ecosystem made a big splash last week, announcing the imminent launch of its native token ARB, which had been a subject of much speculation and anticipation.

What Happened: ARB Protocol's native token, also called ARB ARB/USD, unrelated to Arbitrum surged 170%, triggered by an apparent name mix-up.

ARB Protocol's token was trading at $0.0048 at the time of writing, outperforming major tokens including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

The upcoming AirDrop, slated for March 23, will distribute about 1.27 billion tokens to Arbitrum community members.

Marking Arbitrum's transition to a fully decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), the launch of the governance token will enable holders to take part in meaningful decision-making across Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova networks.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Binance on Sunday announced that it will list ARB and spot trading pairs will begin on Thursday, March 23. The withdrawals will commence starting March 24, the exchange said.

Read More: Bitcoin Below $28K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision: Analyst Pencils Key Levels For Apex Crypto 'Chopping Around