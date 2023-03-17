Over $55M Crypto Shorts Blown Away In 12 Hours As Bitcoin Crosses $26K

More than $55 million in cryptocurrency shorts have been wiped out in the past 12 hours, as Bitcoin BTC/USD crossed the $26,000 mark.
What Happened: Data from CoinGlass shows that in the past 12 hours, $69 million worth of cryptocurrencies were liquidated.
The largest single liquidation order happened on OKX, where BTC worth $2.33 million was liquidated.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 6.62% in the last 24 hours, trading at $26,214. Apex crypto jumped 24% over the past seven days, the largest gain among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Data from Glassnode shows that the percentage of Bitcoin last active for two or more years has just reached a new all-time high of 52.286%.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Percent Supply Last Active 2+ Years just reached an ATH of 52.286%— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 17, 2023
