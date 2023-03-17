ñol


Over $55M Crypto Shorts Blown Away In 12 Hours As Bitcoin Crosses $26K

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 17, 2023 3:06 AM | 1 min read
Over $55M Crypto Shorts Blown Away In 12 Hours As Bitcoin Crosses $26K

More than $55 million in cryptocurrency shorts have been wiped out in the past 12 hours, as Bitcoin BTC/USD crossed the $26,000 mark. 

What Happened: Data from CoinGlass shows that in the past 12 hours, $69 million worth of cryptocurrencies were liquidated.

The largest single liquidation order happened on OKX, where BTC worth $2.33 million was liquidated.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 6.62% in the last 24 hours, trading at $26,214. Apex crypto jumped 24% over the past seven days, the largest gain among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. 

Data from Glassnode shows that the percentage of Bitcoin last active for two or more years has just reached a new all-time high of 52.286%.

