ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

State Street Drops Crypto Custody Firm Copper Like A Hot Potato

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 16, 2023 5:43 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • State Street and Copper will focus on respective digital strategies.
  • Former U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is the chair of Copper.
State Street Drops Crypto Custody Firm Copper Like A Hot Potato

Global custody bank State Street has ended its licensing agreement with Copper, a cryptocurrency custody firm that recently announced the closure of its enterprise infrastructure division.

A State Street spokesperson confirmed the end of their working relationship, stating "both companies will continue to build on their digital strategies within their own respective product development approaches," according to Coindesk.

State Street will now focus on developing a "multi-faceted solution for both tokenized securities as well as native tokens," as the regulatory environment for digital assets continues to evolve.

Also Read: $1B Crypto Deal Gets Go-Ahead Despite US Government's Objections

The cryptocurrency industry recently faced uncertainty with several banking partners withdrawing or collapsing their relationships with cryptocurrency firms.

Copper's decision to shut down its enterprise infrastructure business to focus on its Clear Loop custody and settlement business has added to this trend.

Copper's partnership with State Street was considered a significant accomplishment for the London-based crypto firm, whose chairman is former U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond.

Read Next: Bitcoin Outflow Increases: 2 Experts Weigh In On Recent Changes, Is The Data 'Insignificant?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsHedge FundsMarketsGeneralCopperCryptocurrency custody firmDigital AssetsGlobal custody bankNative tokensState StreetTokenized securitiesU.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved