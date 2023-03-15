ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Dogecoin Co-Founder Takes A Dig At 'Shark Tank' Star: 'O'Leary Still Thinks FTX Is A Good Investment'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 15, 2023 7:31 AM | 1 min read
Dogecoin Co-Founder Takes A Dig At 'Shark Tank' Star: 'O'Leary Still Thinks FTX Is A Good Investment'

Two days after "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary declared he wouldn't invest in bank stocks in response to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Dogecoin DOGE/USD  co-founder Billy Markus fired back a mocking retort. 

What Happened: Markus, popularly known as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” responded to a Twitter account ‘unusual whales’ that posted that O'Leary said that he will “never buy a bank stock again as Biden 'has essentially nationalized the industry' post-Silicon Valley Bank.”

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Markus responded saying, “Kevin O'Leary still thinks FTX is a good investment.”

O'Leary, earlier in December, said he was paid a little less than $15 million to be a spokesperson for FTX but ended up losing almost all the money after the cryptocurrency firm's collapse.

In a Senate meeting in November 2022, O'Leary accused Binance of leveraging the FTX scandal to gain a global monopoly by putting FTX  out of business. He cited Sam Bankman-Fried's purchase of FTX shares from Binance as evidence of some money being transferred to Binance.

Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as "CZ," called O’Leary a "liar," saying he was "making a bunch of nonsense claims" about Binance.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.074, up 4.25% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gain After Inflation Data: Analyst Sees $30K For Apex Crypto As 'Fed's Work Is Almost Done'

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsBilly MarkusChangpeng ZhaoKevin O LearySam Bankman-FriedShark TankShibetoshi NakamotoSilicon Valley Bank

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved