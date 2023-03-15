ñol


AI Token Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum With 45% Surge After OpenAI Launches GPT-4

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 15, 2023 4:27 AM | 1 min read
Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tokens are surging on the news of OpenAI's announcement of the GPT-4 on Tuesday, the fourth generation of OpenAI's large-scale language model. 

What Happened: SingularityNET, a platform that enables users to create AI services, saw its token AGIX AGIX/USD surge 45% over the last 24 hours, trading at $0.55. 

AGIX is outperforming both Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains.

Fetch.AI, a peer-to-peer automation network, has seen its native token FET FET/USD jump 19% in the last 24 hours - trading at $0.46. 

Render Token RNDR/USD and The Graph GRT/USD have also posted strong gains of 11.52% and 8.78% respectively. 

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $24,879, up 1.79%. ETH was trading at $1,707, up 1.45%  in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

