Dogecoin Network Hit By Critical Security Flaw Last Year — Developer Urges Upgrade After Fix

Blockchain security firm Holborn has detected multiple critical and exploitable vulnerabilities impacting Dogecoin DOGE/USD network.

What Happened: Holborn researchers on Monday discovered a critical vulnerability related to peer-to-peer (p2p) communications that can put entire networks at risk.

If exploited, malicious actors, can craft consensus messages and send them to individual nodes, effectively taking them offline.

Such an attack can lead to '51% attacks' and other severe issues, potentially compromising whole networks if left unchecked. A 51% attack is a blockchain restructuring by malicious actors who own 51% of a cryptocurrency’s hashing or validating power.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

The firm identified a zero-day vulnerability specifically related to Dogecoin, including an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) vulnerability with the potential to impact individual miners.

Patril Lodder, a Dogecoin Core developer, said that the identified vulnerabilities by Holborn have been fixed in version 1.14.6, which was released last year. “Node operators are recommended to upgrade to 1.14.6 if they haven't done so already,” he tweeted.

Calling this vulnerability “Rab13s,” researchers warned it had the potential to put over $25 billion of digital assets at risk. Variants of these zero-days have been found in Litecoin LTC/USD and Zcash ZEC/USD networks, among more than 280 other networks, with at least one of them being exploitable in each network.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.075, up 3.79% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gain After Inflation Data: Analyst Sees $30K For Apex Crypto As 'Fed's Work Is Almost Done'