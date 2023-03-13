ñol


Floki Outjumps Dogecoin, Shuba Inu With 14% Gain After DeFi Integration

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 13, 2023 2:55 AM | 1 min read
Floki FLOKI/USD surged 14% in the last 24 hours, beating the top five meme coins by market capitalization.

What Happened:  The rally in Floki’s price was sparked by the integration of several DeFi platforms to the FlokiFi Locker Protocol. At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000036.

DeFi platform DEXTools integrated FlokiFi Locker Protocol, PANDAI locked $3 million worth of supply tokens for two years and NoriGO locked 10% of their total supply tokens.

FLOKI also said on Sunday it just crossed 70,000 holders on the ETH blockchain. Including holders on the BNB chain BSC/USD, FLOKI now has 445,000+ holders. 

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.070, up 6% and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD at $0.000010 up 5% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

