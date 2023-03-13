Floki FLOKI/USD surged 14% in the last 24 hours, beating the top five meme coins by market capitalization.
What Happened: The rally in Floki’s price was sparked by the integration of several DeFi platforms to the FlokiFi Locker Protocol. At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000036.
DeFi platform DEXTools integrated FlokiFi Locker Protocol, PANDAI locked $3 million worth of supply tokens for two years and NoriGO locked 10% of their total supply tokens.
FLOKI also said on Sunday it just crossed 70,000 holders on the ETH blockchain. Including holders on the BNB chain BSC/USD, FLOKI now has 445,000+ holders.
We just crossed 70,000 holders on the $ETH blockchain!— FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) March 12, 2023
Including holders on the #BNB chain (BSC), $FLOKI now has 445,000+ holders. #Floki shows continued growth despite the bear market! pic.twitter.com/tqgfT9jBfM
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.070, up 6% and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD at $0.000010 up 5% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
