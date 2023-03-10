ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Starbucks Sells 2,000 NFTs In Just 20 Minutes — But No Free Coffee Included

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 10, 2023 6:08 AM | 1 min read
Starbucks Sells 2,000 NFTs In Just 20 Minutes — But No Free Coffee Included

Starbucks Odyssey on Thursday unveiled its first set of paid-for NFTs, called “digital stamps,” which were sold out in under 20 minutes.

What Happened: The Starbucks NFT program is invitation-only, offering customers the chance to take part in activities such as quizzes and in-store purchases to earn Stamps. These Stamps can then be collected and even resold on the cryptocurrency-trading platform, Nifty Gateway. 

See Also: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

The 2,000-item "Siren Collection" features a version of Starbucks' Siren, with each stamp valued at $100. 

Odyssey said that it offers customers “immersive coffee experiences” by taking part in games, quizzes and making purchases. However, the much-anticipated free coffee is not cited as a possible reward. 

Starbucks launched its Odyssey program on the Polygon MATIC/USD blockchain and aims to make the experience friendly for non-crypto natives, emphasizing the ability to purchase Stamps with only a credit card.

Price Action: At the time of writing, MATIC was trading at $0.98, down 6.86% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin Slumps To $20K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shiver On Biden's New Crypto Tax Scheme: Analyst Sees 'Euphoric' Bears At This Level


 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsNFTStarbucksStarbucks Odyssey

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved