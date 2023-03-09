Shiba Inu Ecosystem Token Surges With 7% Weekly Gains, Ripple Follows Close Behind To Move Up The Chart

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem token Bone Shibaswap BONE/USD is up 7% in the last seven days, topping CoinMarketCap’s weekly gainer list.

What Happened: BONE surged after SHIB developers said on Wednesday that the much-awaited Shibarium blockchain is set to release its beta version for the layer 2 network this week.

At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $1.70.

A beta testnet is a blockchain that mimics the functioning of the real world. Layer 2 is a set of off-chain systems (separate blockchains) built on top of layer 1 protocols that help to reduce bottlenecks, enabling faster and more efficient data scaling.

Attention #SHIBARMY



We're thrilled to announce that #SHIBARIUM Public Beta will be launching THIS WEEK!



Make sure you’re following our official socials over the next few days as we reveal all the details on how to access the beta website. Hail Shib! #ShibariumBeta pic.twitter.com/0fG3u3mY4S

Ripple XRP/USD saw a 3.88% price jump in the last seven days, trading at $0.39. The surge in demand was likely spurred by comments from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Wednesday after he declared that the Securities and Exchange Commission has “no infrastructure for a registered token to trade nor provided any clarity."

