Dogelon Mars ELON/USD is up 3% in the last 24 hours, beating the top five meme coins by market capitalization.

What Happened: The rally comes after Dogelon Mars said last week that the Bitget crypto exchange is listing the meme token on its platform.

At the time of writing, ELON was trading at $0.00000035.

Dogelon Mars rallied on Feb. 22 after Twitter Chief Elon Musk demonstrated his ability to put all canine-themed coins in the green with a single tweet. In a tweet, Musk revealed that he 'let the Doge out,' referring to meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD

DOGE was down 1.52%, trading at $0.071 and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD at $0.000011, up 1% in the last 24 hours.

