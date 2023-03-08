Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who claims to be the creator of Bitcoin BTC/USD, has launched a scathing attack on Ripple XRP/USD.

What Happened: Wright on Wednesday called Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse “criminals [who] claim crime will suffer.”

He was responding to a tweet that said the Ripple chief warned that SEC's "Enforcement" approach may hurt the U.S. crypto industry.

This is not the first time Wright, the creator of Bitcoin SV BSV/USD has attacked Ripple and XRP directly. He previously labeled them as the most “worthless pump-and-dump scheme”.

Wright had promised to deliver an academic analysis of XRP in 2023, claiming it will prove the dishonesty of the system.

In February, Ripple CTO David Schwartz characterized Wright as a “despicable coward” for using litigation to suppress developers' opinions, an action that Schwartz finds “ vile and grotesque.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $21,771, down 1.80% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

