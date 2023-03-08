Bitcoin, Ethereum and Doge Tumble After Powell's Comments: Are Traders Losing Faith In Crypto?

During Asian trading hours on Wednesday, Bitcoin BTC/USD reached a three-week low, dropping to $21,871, while Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-largest cryptocurrency, nearly tested Tuesday's low of $1,535.

This drop was spurred by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish testimony to Congress, which led traders to price in a higher "terminal rate."

Powell's comments on Tuesday indicated the central bank is likely to raise rates more than previously expected, as the process of pushing inflation down to the 2% target still has a long way to go.

The Fed already raised rates by 450 basis points (bps) since last year, causing upheaval in risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Speaking with Coindesk, Geo Chen, a macro trader and author of the well-known Substack-based newsletter Fidenza Macro, said the current situation suggests equities and crypto are not very vulnerable to a selloff anymore, given that there has already been a lot of derisking and deleveraging.

Chen's long-term bias is that risk assets will continue to trend higher once there is a return to a disinflation regime, although this may take a few months.

The prospect of a disinflation regime further supports his positive long-term bias towards risk assets.

Meanwhile, other major cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Cardano ADA/USD and OKB OKB/USD were all trading down about 2%, while Binance BNB/USD and Ripple XRP/USD were trading in the green.

