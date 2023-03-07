Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the governance token of the Shibaswap ecosystem spiked nearly 12% on Tuesday night to emerge as the top 24-hour cryptocurrency gainer beating the likes of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and bellwether meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD.
What Happened: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Doge Killer (LEASH), and BONE are all tokens associated with the SHIB ecosystem.
BONE’s recent ascent has been buoyed by the announcement of the beta launch of the long-awaited Layer 2 blockchain solution dubbed Shibarium by the project.
The beta will be launching this week, according to the official Twitter handle associated with SHIB.
Attention #SHIBARMY
We're thrilled to announce that #SHIBARIUM Public Beta will be launching THIS WEEK!
Make sure you’re following our official socials over the next few days as we reveal all the details on how to access the beta website. Hail Shib! #ShibariumBeta
Price Action: BONE was up 11.4% at $1.72 at the time of writing, as per CoinMarketCap data.
