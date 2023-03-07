Kraken Severs Ties With Silvergate Amid Insolvency Concerns

Kraken, a well-known cryptocurrency exchange, recently made the decision to terminate its relationship with Silvergate Capital Corp SI, following the bank's recent acknowledgment of potential insolvency.

In order to provide clients with an added level of security, Kraken has sought out the assistance of multiple banking partners to ensure the safety of their assets.

This move from Kraken is in line with other major players in the digital assets industry, such as Coinbase Global, Galaxy Digital Holdings and Paxos Trust, which have taken precautionary measures to safeguard clients' assets amidst the uncertainty surrounding Silvergate's financial stability.

This demonstrates a proactive approach to protecting clients' assets in light of the potentially detrimental impact of Silvergate's possible collapse on the overall ecosystem sentiment.

Although some industry experts have expressed concerns about the potential domino effect Silvergate's insolvency could have on the digital assets industry, others have highlighted the importance of proactive measures to ensure clients' assets remain secure. Aegis Custody/Trust CEO Serra Wei emphasized companies taking such measures will likely succeed in the industry's new era.

Kraken's decision to work with multiple banking partners is a critical measure that contributes to the added security of clients' funds. This, in combination with the efforts taken by other major industry players, is expected to help mitigate the impact of Silvergate's potential collapse on the industry's overall ecosystem sentiment.

As the regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrency banking becomes increasingly negative and challenging, it is anticipated that more companies within the industry will take similar measures to protect their clients' assets.

The fate of Silvergate Capital Corp remains uncertain, and industry experts will undoubtedly continue to monitor developments closely over the coming weeks and months.

It is clear that Kraken's proactive approach to safeguarding clients' assets, in conjunction with the actions of other major players in the industry, is a crucial step towards preserving the stability and integrity of the digital assets industry as a whole.

