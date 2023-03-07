Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Outperforms Dogecoin, Shiba Inu With 6% Gains After Listing On This Exchange

Floki FLOKI/USD is surging 6% in the last 24 hours. This puts it head and shoulders above some of the top five meme cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: The rise in FLOKI’s price comes after the meme coin’s official handle said that Indian crypto exchange WazirX will list the meme coin on its platform.

Floki’s official handle also said that it is partnering with an Indian cricket giant The India Maharajas, and Floki will be introduced to 700 million plus cricket fans starting March 10.

At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00004341.

Earlier, last week FLOKI was listed on crypto exchange BitMart, which said it was adding a FLOKI/DOGE trading pair to its platform.

Price Action: Doge was trading at $0.074, up 1.55%, and SHIB was trading at $0.00001114, up 1.18%% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

