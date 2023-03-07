Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin is unloading his stash of ‘free sh*tcoins,’ according to on-chain data.
What Happened: Data from Lookonchain, an on-chain analytics platform, indicates that Buterin sold three sh*tcoins — MOPS MOPS/USD, CULT CULT/USD and SHIK SHIK.
Buterin gained 429.25 ETH, worth $691,000, by selling 50 billion MOPS, 10 billion CULT and 500 trillion SHIK.
vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) is selling his free shitcoins.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 7, 2023
Currently sold 50B $MOPS for 1.25 $ETH($2K), sold 10B $CULT for 58 $ETH($91K), sold 500T $SHIK for 380 $ETH($600K).https://t.co/SboWZsO8WY pic.twitter.com/xNaRTeVM7K
In the last 24 hours, SHIK saw a 52% decline, MOPS surged 178%, and CULT dropped by 7%.
Photo by John Phillips via Wikimedia
