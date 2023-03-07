ñol


Vitalik Buterin Rakes In Nearly $700K Ethereum After Selling Stash Of 'Free Sh*tcoins'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 7, 2023 1:07 AM | 1 min read
Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin is unloading his stash of ‘free sh*tcoins,’ according to on-chain data.

What Happened: Data from Lookonchain, an on-chain analytics platform, indicates that Buterin sold three sh*tcoins — MOPS MOPS/USD, CULT CULT/USD and SHIK SHIK

Buterin gained 429.25 ETH, worth $691,000, by selling 50 billion MOPS, 10 billion CULT and 500 trillion SHIK.

In the last 24 hours, SHIK saw a 52% decline, MOPS surged 178%, and CULT dropped by 7%. 

Photo by John Phillips via Wikimedia 

CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsEthereumVitalik Buterin

