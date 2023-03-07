Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin is unloading his stash of ‘free sh*tcoins,’ according to on-chain data.

What Happened: Data from Lookonchain, an on-chain analytics platform, indicates that Buterin sold three sh*tcoins — MOPS MOPS/USD, CULT CULT/USD and SHIK SHIK.

Buterin gained 429.25 ETH, worth $691,000, by selling 50 billion MOPS, 10 billion CULT and 500 trillion SHIK.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

In the last 24 hours, SHIK saw a 52% decline, MOPS surged 178%, and CULT dropped by 7%.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Silvergate Fears Ebb: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Will 'Peak' Unless Fed's Powell Pulls A Surprise

Photo by John Phillips via Wikimedia