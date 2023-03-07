Cramer Coin CRAMER/USD gained 182% in the last seven days, outperforming top meme coins such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: The rally in CRAMER’s price came after Tuttle Capital Management on Saturday launched The Inverse Cramer Tracker ET, giving investors a way to short or long the stock recommendations of Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s Mad Money.

New Cramer ETFs offer investors a way to trade alongside Jim Cramer or against his picks.

Cramer Coin's website states that the meme coin is aimed at inversing Cramer's trades and stock suggestions. At the time of writing, CRAMER was trading at $0.00317872.

Cramer has been a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies. He told investors in early December that they still have time to exit their cryptocurrency holdings.

“You can’t just beat yourself up and say, ‘hey, it’s too late to sell.’ The truth is, it’s never too late to sell an awful position, and that’s what you have if you own these so-called digital assets,” Cramer said, according to a CNBC report.

Cramer in December also said that he sold all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD and bought Ethereum ETH/USD instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.075, up 1.89% SHIB at $0.000011, up 2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Tunale Public Relations on Wikimedia Commons