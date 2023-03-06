Ethereum ETH/USD is dominating the stablecoin market, with a 59.9% market share across all stablecoins as of the end of January 2023.

What Happened: According to CoinGecko’s latest report, coming in a close second is Tron TRX/USD, with a 26.5% market share across all stablecoins.

The report noted that across the top 5 chains, Ethereum and Tron both recorded significant growth in market share, with gains of 5.5% and 5.96% year-on-year (YoY) respectively.

In terms of absolute growth, stablecoins saw a decline across all chains except Tron, which saw a 2.1% gain from May 2022 to January 2023. The other chains reported double-digit losses, with Solana SOL/USD experiencing the most dramatic dip of 69.1% in the stablecoin market cap.

Despite a drastic drop in the total crypto market cap, Stablecoins have grown in dominance by 5.6 percentage points, as per CoinGecko’s research.

The total crypto market cap, which was at $2.3 trillion in January 2022, ended at $1.1 trillion in January 2023.

By Jan. 31 this year, the total market share of stablecoins rose to 12.9% — a 5.6% increase from their 7.3% market share last year.

“Stablecoin dominance saw peaks of 17.8% twice, following the spectacular fallouts of the Terra ecosystem and now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX,” the research added.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,575, up 0.70% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

