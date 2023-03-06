Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform Maker MKR/USD saw a 22% rise in its native token price over the last seven days, bucking the downward trend seen in other major cryptos Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD due to news of Silvergate Capital’s SI failure.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains (+/-)
|Price
|Maker
|+22%
|$935
|Synthetix
|+17.24%
|$3.10
|XDC Network
|+11.98%
|$0.029
|ImmutableX
|+9%
|$1
|EOS
|+7.39%
|$1.20
What Happened: MKR is the top gainer in the last seven days, trading at $935, recorded at 12 am EST.
The rally in MKR's price is a response to the updated executive vote poll results from Maker on March 1. The announcement included a new pricing structure set at a 0.5% annual fee schedule, as well as the lifting of the debt ceiling from 5 million DAI to 10 million DAI - signaling a reduction in borrowing restrictions.
The second on the list is Synthetix SNX/USD gaining 17.24% in weekly gains after the network on March 1 said it has officially rolled out its Synthetix V3 on the mainnet. This upgrade saw the network transitioning from a debt pool of liquidity approach to a distributed pool model.
XDC Network XDC/USD saw an 11.98% rise after the company launched DAOFIN protocol, a step towards decentralization.
The fourth on the list is ImmutableX IMX/USD and the fifth is EOS token EOS/USD spiked 9% and 7.39%, respectively.
