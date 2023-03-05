ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Ethereum Whale Awakens After 5 Years With 650% Gains To Transfer $16M Crypto

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 5, 2023 11:45 PM | 1 min read
Ethereum Whale Awakens After 5 Years With 650% Gains To Transfer $16M Crypto

After five years of dormancy, a crypto whale has awakened, only to transfer Ethereum ETH/USD worth $16 million. 

What Happened: On-chain data analytics platform Lookonchain said a massive whale holding transferred 10,266 ETH on Monday. 

The Ethereum whale saw a whopping 654% gain since it was first mined. As per CoinGecko, ETH was trading at $208 on July 25, 2017, when it was first mined.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Lookonchain said among the transfers, 1,322 ETH worth $2 million was transferred to the crypto exchange Poloniex.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,562 down 0.36% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide As Silvergate Crumbles: Analyst Says Apex Crypto's Streak 'Has Been Broken'

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsEthereumLookonchain

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved