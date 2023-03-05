Ethereum Whale Awakens After 5 Years With 650% Gains To Transfer $16M Crypto

After five years of dormancy, a crypto whale has awakened, only to transfer Ethereum ETH/USD worth $16 million.

What Happened: On-chain data analytics platform Lookonchain said a massive whale holding transferred 10,266 ETH on Monday.

The Ethereum whale saw a whopping 654% gain since it was first mined. As per CoinGecko, ETH was trading at $208 on July 25, 2017, when it was first mined.

Lookonchain said among the transfers, 1,322 ETH worth $2 million was transferred to the crypto exchange Poloniex.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,562 down 0.36% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

