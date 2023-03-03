Gaming token Troy TROY/USD surged 50% in the last 24 hours, bucking the downward trend of the overall crypto market.

What Happened: The rise in TROY’s price comes after Binance on Friday said that it completed the BEP20 Integration of TROY, with deposits and withdrawals now open.

BEP-20 is a token standard on BNB Smart Chain (BSC) that extends ERC-20, the most common Ethereum token standard.

Troy on Twitter said that following the integration with Binance it is set to launch the Troy War game.

Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and the second largest crypto Ethereum ETH/USD tumbled 5% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

