ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

$4.5M Dogecoin Liquidated Amid Silvergate Uncertainty

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 2, 2023 10:46 PM | 1 min read
$4.5M Dogecoin Liquidated Amid Silvergate Uncertainty

Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped 7% in the last 24 hours, as major cryptocurrency firms continue to distance themselves from Silvergate Capital SI.

What Happened: CoinGlass data showed that over $4.54 million worth of DOGE was liquidated within the last four hours. OKX alone saw liquidations worth $2.10 million, followed by Binance with $1 million.

Across the crypto market, liquidations totaled a staggering $251 million, affecting 84,484 traders.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Dogecoin saw its liquidations fall behind Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the last four hours, with BTC overflowing at $76 million while ETH hit a staggering $40 million.

During the U.S. trading day, Silvergate’s stock dropped over 50% as crypto clients fled the bank over bankruptcy concerns.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.075, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro. 

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide On Silvergate Panic: Analyst Says 'Time For A Squeeze'

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsCoinGlassdogecoin

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved