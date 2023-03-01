Shiba Inu Outpaces Dogecoin, Rises With Bitcoin To Trade In Tandem With Gold: What's Next?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was edging over 2% higher during Wednesday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Bitcoin BTC/USD, which was rising by about the same amount.

Shiba Inu, dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” was outpacing Dogecoin DOGE/USD and attempting to regain the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as support after breaking down bearishly from a triangle pattern, which Benzinga said to watch for to determine future direction on Feb. 23.

Interestingly, the crypto sector was moving higher in opposition to the general market, which saw the S&P 500 gap down to open and continue to fall in the early session. The crypto sector appears to be moving with spot gold, on the other hand, which was edging higher for a third consecutive day.

Fear that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates into 2023, and perhaps by more than 0.25% in March, has gripped the stock market, sparking concerns the central bank’s inability to hamper inflation quickly could throw the U.S. into a recession. If that happens, it will be the first time the crypto sector has traded during a major economic downturn, which will provide a glimpse into whether the argument that Bitcoin is the “new gold” is true.

The Shiba Inu Chart: Shiba Inu broke down from its triangle pattern on Feb. 25, breifly popped back up into the formation and on Feb. 27, the crypto lost support at the lower trendline of the pattern for a second time. On Tuesday, bearish momentum came in and caused Shiba Inu to fall over 4%.