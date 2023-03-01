'Grandma' Accepts Bitcoin As Payment For Selling Vegetables: Video Sparks Wave On Reddit

A video of an elderly woman happily accepting Bitcoin BTC/USD is making waves on Reddit. The video showcases the power of BTC in breaking down generational and geographical barriers, as the woman smiles in the delight of getting Bitcoin.

What Happened: In the video, a man who has “zero cash right now,” is seen making a quick and easy payment to a vegetable vendor via Bitcoin.

The woman simply takes out her phone, and displays the scanner, enabling the man to scan the QR code and make the payment.

The whereabouts of the video could not be confirmed at the time of publishing.

The amount of Bitcoin stored on the Lightning Network has seen an impressive surge over the past year, with a two-thirds increase taking total stored value to a new all-time high of 5,580 BTC, according to crypto data firm The Block.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $23,716, up 1.50% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

