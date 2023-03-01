Floki FLOKI/USD is up 3% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the top five meme coins by market capitalization.

What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000049. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was exchanging hands at $0.082, down 0.50% and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading at $0.000012, down 1.46% in the last 24 hours.

The price of FLOKI surged after crypto exchange BitMart on Tuesday said it is adding a FLOKI/DOGE trading pair to its platform.

Another potential reason for the surge in Floki’s price may be their advertisement campaign in the Asia Pacific region (APAC) for the remaining home games of football club Real Madrid CF.

