This Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Crypto Warning: 'Am I As Confident In The Market As I Was A Week Ago? No.'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 25, 2023 8:34 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Crypto analyst Pentoshi is no longer as bullish on the market as he was a week ago.
  • Earlier this month, Pentoshi predicted that Bitcoin could surge as high as $25,000.
This Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Crypto Warning: 'Am I As Confident In The Market As I Was A Week Ago? No.'

Cryptocurrency strategist and pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi is issuing a warning about Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider crypto market.

Sharing his thoughts with his Twitter followers, Pentoshi said that Bitcoin would likely fall to around the $21,000 price level if it breaks below the support level of around $23,300.

He added that the bullish thesis for Bitcoin will be invalidated if the largest digital asset by market cap crumbles under the $23,300 support level.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher; Optimism, Enjin Coin Among Top Gainers

Talking about the crypto market, he said he is no longer as bullish on the market as he was a week ago, and his confidence has waned compared to last week due to weakening momentum.

Earlier this month, Pentoshi predicted that Bitcoin could surge as high as $25,000 and Ethereum ETH/USD could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark if BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $23,043, down by 6.3% in the last seven days. BTC has fallen 3.5% in the past 24 hours. 

Read Next: Binance's CZ Hits Back At BIS Chief In Fiat Vs Crypto Debate: 'Technology Doesn't Fight With Anyone'

Photo: Simple FX on flickr

