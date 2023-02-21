ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When Lead Developer First Announced Shibarium, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 21, 2023 10:05 AM | 1 min read
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When Lead Developer First Announced Shibarium, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD developer Shytoshi Kusama said on Monday that Shibarium layer-2 blockchain is launching next week. The announcement sent SHIB ecosystems tokens rallying on Tuesday.

What Happened: Kusama on July 6, 2022, mentioned Shibarium for the first time. In the medium post, Kusama details Shibarium as a key component that allows users to move assets on-chain with BONE BONE/USD.

The pseudonymous developer also shared insights on Shi stablecoin, as a concern after watching other stable tokens collapse and billions of dollars get wiped off the market completely.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

On Jul.6, when Kusama published the medium post, SHIB was trading at $0.000010. Fast-forward to the time of writing, SHIB was at $0.000013, representing a 30% increase.

A $100 investment in SHIB on the day of the post, would have seen your returns soar by 30%, totaling $130.

Read Next: Bitcoin Nears $25K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting $40K Before 'Harsh Correction' This Year

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BONE ShibaSwapShytoshi KusamaCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved