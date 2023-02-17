ñol


Starbucks Gave Away Polygon NFTs For Free — Now They're Going For Over $2,000 A Piece

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 17, 2023 5:21 AM | 1 min read
Starbucks Odyssey NFT-driven rewards program built on Polygon MATIC/USD, which is still in closed-beta, is being sold for high prices on the secondary marketplace.

What Happened: Since the launch of Starbucks Odyssey in December, its NFTs crossed over 360 in sales across Nifty Gateway, an NFT marketplace and $143,000 in total volume traded. 

The “Holiday Cheer Edition 1 Stamp” Polygon NFT is being sold for $2,000 a piece. This one single NFT drop is responsible for 80% of Starbucks’ total NFT volume traded on the marketplace.

The ‘Holiday Cheer Edition 1 Stamp’ was a limited edition item with only 5,000 editions ever released. It was originally given away free to Starbucks Odyssey members who completed challenges and purchased a gift card as a holiday gift.

Price Action: At the time of writing, MATIC was trading at $1.44, up 4.93% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NFTsStarbucksStarbucks OdysseyCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

