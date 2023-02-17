Polygon MATIC/USD surged 5% in the last 24 hours, beating Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: The rally can be attributed to Polygon Labs saying that their highly anticipated zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine, or zkEVM, will be available for the public on Mar. 27, 2023.

At the time of writing, MATIC was trading at $1.44.

Pentoshi, the pseudonymous analyst, said that as we move closer to the Polygon event launch, he expects MATIC “to trade significantly higher than it is now.”

He believes that it is “a strong bear market coin and likely to make new all-time-high vs BTC in my opinion.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $23,779.06, down 3.30%. ETH, at $1,664, was down 1.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

