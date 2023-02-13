ñol


Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Spinoff' Spikes 3%, Leaving Shiba Inu Behind, As Burn Portal Goes Live

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 13, 2023 11:29 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Spinoff' Spikes 3%, Leaving Shiba Inu Behind, As Burn Portal Goes Live

Baby Doge BABYDOGE/USD rose 3% in the last 24 hours, outperforming top meme coins such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD by market capitalization.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000004202.

The rise in BABYDOGE comes after the much-anticipated Burn Portal went live on Monday.

According to the BABYDOGE Twitter handle, Over 81 trillion Baby Doge burned in the last 24 hours, worth an estimated $321,000. 

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

Data from WhaleStats revealed on Monday that BABYDOGE was the top purchased token by the 500 biggest BSC whales.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.081 down 0.26%. SHIB at $0.00001234 down 3.26% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Baby DogeBurn PortaldogecoinCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

