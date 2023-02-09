ñol


What's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Silvergate Capital?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
February 9, 2023 10:49 AM | 1 min read
Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are trading lower by 6.10% to $16.33 Thursday morning. Silvergate Capital is trading lower amid ongoing volatility in the name following a Bloomberg report last week suggesting U.S. prosecuters in the Justice Department's fraud unit are looking into Silvergate Captial's dealings with FTX and Alameda Research. Also, broader weakness in crypto prices for the session may be contributing to a fall in the share price.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SI has a 52-week high of $162.64 and a 52-week low of $10.81.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencySmall CapMarkets

