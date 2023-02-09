Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’.
What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours.
‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as much DOGE in my life as I do right now.”
The analyst added that he's "confident" that Dogecoin's "Bitcoin BTC/USD pair is about to rage pump."
According to the chart plotted by the analyst, DOGE is about to see 25% gains and reach $0.11.
have never owned as much #doge in my life as i do right now, am so confident its btc pair is about to rage pump that i kind of feel retarded pic.twitter.com/uLPA3QXabN— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 9, 2023
Earlier, on Tuesday, the analyst tweeted that Dogecoin is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low.
quite a nice base forming on #doge/btc here on 4h, this accumulation wont last forever imo. pic.twitter.com/QCE53RXKZV— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 5, 2023
