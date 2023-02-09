Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’.

What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours.

‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as much DOGE in my life as I do right now.”

The analyst added that he's "confident" that Dogecoin's "Bitcoin BTC/USD pair is about to rage pump."

According to the chart plotted by the analyst, DOGE is about to see 25% gains and reach $0.11.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the analyst tweeted that Dogecoin is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low.

