Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin discussed an ambitious proposal to create an entirely new ETH country.

What Happened: Buterin on Wednesday appeared on the podcast "The Network State" hosted by Balaji Srinivasan to discuss the concept of creating a new country. When asked, "If you could start a new country, how would you? And "Would it be Ethereum-based?"

Buterin said that the importance of recognizing that not all people begin from the same point of agreement would be important. Building a successful ETH world means avoiding the “trap of intersectional activism,” where a community might form “around one cause” and gradually add on other demands.

Buterin warns that in a new city or new country founded by people in the Ethereum community there “shouldn't be any impression that if you're an Ethereum person, you’ll have to like a certain thing.”

At the same time, he sees a great deal of momentum within the Ethereum ecosystem and believes the crypto world, “AI, and Ethereum world are natural places to start anything new, and they will inevitably be big parts of any new city or country created.”

Price Action: ETH was trading at $1,635, down 2.31% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

