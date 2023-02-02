Much WOW! Couch From Doge Meme Can Be Yours In New Auction, Here's How

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of cryptocurrency or meme history, you could soon be in luck. The couch from the original Doge meme, which inspired the Dogecoin DOGE/USD logo, is coming to the auction block.

Here’s how you could own this unique piece of Doge memorabilia.

What Happened: In 2021, Dogecoin was one of the trending topics with the meme crypto surging higher and receiving public mention by Slim Jim, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and countless others. The cryptocurrency hit all-time highs and was even featured in sketches on “Saturday Night Live” thanks to the hosting honors of Musk.

Many know Dogecoin pays tribute to the Doge meme, which featured Shiba Inu dog Kabosu. It was announced in late 2022 that Kabosu was ill, but has since recovered.

PleasrDAO, which purchased the rights to the original Doge meme, is holding an NFT auction with the winner receiving ownership of the couch featured in the famous meme image.

The original Doge photo from 2010 was purchased in 2021 for 1,696.9 Ethereum ETH/USD, or around $4.8 million at the time.

PleasrDAO went on to fractionalize the image and NFT.

The NFT auction will take place for 24 hours with a kickoff on Feb. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET followed by a live stream at 7:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 8. The live stream will feature guest appearances by Kabosu and owner Atsuko Sato, who took the iconic photograph.

The auction will have five-minute extensions and the live stream will continue until a final bid is hit.

The live stream will also feature an open edition non-fungible token drop that will pay tribute to Kabosu and support charity.

The idea for the auction came when it was announced Kabosu was sick and PleasrDAO wanted to help with medical bills.

The winner of the auction will get an NFT of the couch with a claim for the physical couch. The couch is the original from the meme, but did get a new grey cover to replace the original yellow one from the photo.

The auction details say that the “Doge smell is included with the couch, no additional charge.”

The auction winner will have one year to redeem the NFT for the physical couch. Arrangements can be helped by PleasrDAO and will require 60 days notice. Shipping and delivery will be the responsibility of the NFT owner.

Related Link: How To Buy Dogecoin

Why It’s Important: PleasrDAO said the sale of the couch and raising money for charity helps further support the mission of Dogecoin.

“When we fractionalized the NFT, we started the Own the Doge community, who had developed a very strong relationship with Atsuko,” PleasrDAO Head of Marketing Chris Eberle told Decrypt. “The Do Only Good Everyday ethos from Dogecoiners really resonates with Atsuko, and the OTD community has donated $2M+ to charities.”

Eberle said $1 million of the donations have gone to Save the Children, representing its largest crypto donation to date.

Proceeds from the couch auction will benefit Save the Children.

People viewing the live stream will also be able to donate using Dogecoin and could get live shoutouts according to the PleasrDAO site.

If the physical couch is not claimed, PleasrHouse said it will find a museum or a new home for it.

Paging Elon Musk for a new furniture idea for the Twitter headquarters.

Read Next: If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Offered To Eat A Happy Meal On TV, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Photo: DrinkerWater via Wikimedia Creative Commons