Mask Network MASK/USD is soaring 18% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains.

What Happened: According to WhaleStats, MASK is now in the top 10 purchased tokens among the 100 biggest Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours.

The rally in MASK comes on the news that Elon Musk is planning to build a payments system for Twitter that could potentially support cryptocurrencies in the future.

Although Musk wants it "first and foremost" to be for fiat currencies, he wants the ability to add cryptocurrencies later.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD also surged more than 10% to an intraday high of $0.095655 on Wednesday, extending this week's gain after a report that Musk may be adding a payment system to Twitter.

Price Action: MASK was trading at $4.90, at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

