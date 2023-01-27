Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Silvergate Capital Is Nosediving

Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are trading lower by 9.64% to $12.75 Friday morning after the company announced it suspended its Series A Preferred Stock dividend.

What Happened?

Silvergate says the company has suspended the payment of dividends on its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, in order to preserve capital.

Silvergate notes this decision reflects the company's focus on maintaining a highly liquid balance sheet with a strong capital position as it navigates recent volatility in the digital asset industry.

See Also: Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Continues To Fall: What You Need To Know

The company says it continues to maintain a cash position in excess of its digital asset customer related deposits and will re-evaluate the payment of quarterly dividends as market conditions evolve.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SI has a 52-week high of $162.64 and a 52-week low of $10.81.