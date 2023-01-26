ñol


L-1 Token Soars 17% To Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Sees Price Doubling As 'Chart Looks F***Ing Great'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 26, 2023 10:57 PM | 1 min read
Fantom FTM/USD surged 17% in the past 24 hours, following news from the Fantom Foundation that Axelar will provide interchain communication for the platform and its associated Web3 ecosystem. 

What Happened:  FTM is outperforming apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in top intraday gains. At the time of writing, FTM was trading at $0.49.

Crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa said the FTM chart looks f**ing great to be honest" and if we see a 1-week close above this level, it has a chance of doubling. “Still to be determined if that is going to happen but the 1D is already looking strong.”

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Earlier last year, FTM faced a major setback when the digital token price dropped below $1 on April 25, reaching a low of $0.9896.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $22,808, down 1.50%. ETH at $1,571 down 2.68% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk Still Not Lovin' It? A Year Later, Mum's Still The Word On MrBeast Burger's Dogecoin Deal

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Altcoin SherpaBitcoinEthereumFantomCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

