Fantom FTM/USD surged 17% in the past 24 hours, following news from the Fantom Foundation that Axelar will provide interchain communication for the platform and its associated Web3 ecosystem.

What Happened: FTM is outperforming apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in top intraday gains. At the time of writing, FTM was trading at $0.49.

Crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa said the FTM chart looks f**ing great to be honest" and if we see a 1-week close above this level, it has a chance of doubling. “Still to be determined if that is going to happen but the 1D is already looking strong.”

Earlier last year, FTM faced a major setback when the digital token price dropped below $1 on April 25, reaching a low of $0.9896.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $22,808, down 1.50%. ETH at $1,571 down 2.68% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

