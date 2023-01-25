Roger Ver, CEO of Bitcoin.com, said he has "sufficient funds" to pay the now-bankrupt crypto broker Genesis the $21 million he owes.

What Happened: In a Reddit post on Wednesday, Ver said he has “sufficient funds on hand to pay Genesis the sums allegedly owed.”

He wrote, “I’m happy to pay what I actually owe. However, Genesis was required by our agreement to remain solvent—as Genesis can’t ask its clients to play a ‘heads clients lose, tails Genesis wins’ game.”

Ver, also known as ‘Bitcoin BTC/USD Jesus’ responded to the post yesterday and shared a screenshot of his comment on Twitter this Wednesday morning.

This comes after GGC International, a unit of Genesis Global, in a New York State court filing said Ver owes the company $20.86 million for “failure to settle cryptocurrency options transactions” that expired on December 30.

Earlier last week, Genesis filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors, following the dramatic market downturn that has affected other crypto giants such as FTX and BlockFi. The company’s lending unit reported having between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities in its filings.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $23,146 up 2.29% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Official LeWeb Photos on Flickr