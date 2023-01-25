ñol


Hackers Promote Fraudulent Crypto Project On Robinhood's Twitter Account: How Much Did They Get?

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 25, 2023 5:35 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Hackers announce launch of new token $RBH on Robinhood's Twitter account.
  • 25 individuals fall for scam, but purchasing less than $8,000 worth of fake token.

The official Twitter account of Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD was compromised by hackers on Wednesday who used it to promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency project.

The hackers announced the launch of a new token called $RBH, claiming it was available for purchase on the Binance Smart Chain for a low price of $0.0005.

Data from Blockchain explorer showed a small number of individuals, around 25, had bought the scam token before the link was removed.

The total amount of money spent on the fake token was under $8,000. Following the hack, some Twitter users reported seeing transactions being sent to the fake account through Binance Hot Wallets.

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao acknowledged the hack and announced that the company's security team had locked the account while it investigates the situation further.

Photo: Elnur via Shutterstock

