Layer-1 Gaming Token Rallies 75% In A Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin In The Dust

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 23, 2023 10:08 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The rally in APT's price can be attributed to a major announcement made by Binance.
  • Binance has opened new liquidity pools for Aptos in its Liquid Swap offering.
Aptos APT/USD is up 75% in the last seven days, leading the crypto market gains on Monday, recorded at 12 am EST.

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST)
Aptos +75.13% $13.98
Axie Infinity +42.04% $13.38
Hedera +32.11% $0.070
CurveDAO Token +27.97% $1.09
Optimism +25.51% $2.25

What Happened:  Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 7.52%. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 3.92% and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 4.19% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price  (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST)
Bitcoin +7.52% $22,743
Ethereum +3.92% $1,634
Dogecoin +4.19% $0.090

The rally in APT's price can be attributed to a major announcement made by Binance, on Friday.

According to an official statement, Binance has opened new liquidity pools for Aptos in its Liquid Swap offering. Binance Liquidity Farming is an automatic Market Maker approach that consists of various liquidity pools, each containing two digital tokens that can be traded against each other.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

The second on the list is Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) can be largely attributed to the recent NFT project by Sky Mavis, the company behind Axie Infinity. The NFT project has generated $4.26 billion in total NFT sales. 

The third on the list is Hedera HBAR/USD, which gained 32.11% in the seven days. The rise came after the network said it launched HbarSuite, the first NFT decentralized exchange.

The fourth on the list is Curve DAO (CRYPTO: CRV), which was up 27.79%, trading at $1.09. Last on the list is Optimism (CRYPTO: OP), with a 25.51% gain. 

Read Next: Bitcoin Surges Above $21K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Intact — Analyst Says This 'Could Awaken Some Dormant Long-Term Bulls'

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

