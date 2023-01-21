Trump NFTs Soar 90% In 7 Days As Reports Say He Plans Return To Twitter

Donald Trump NFTs surged over 90% in the last seven days, following the news of the former U.S. president planning to return to Twitter.

What Happened: According to CoinGecko, Trump NFTs are currently trading at 0.34 Ethereum ETH/USD. The sales of NFTs have increased by 137% in the last seven days, reaching 1,937, and the total trading volume stands at 8712 Ethereum.

The collection has a unique ownership of 32% with 14,624 owners.

Trump is said to be planning a comeback on Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when,” according to a Republican source of NBC News who discussed private conversations he had with Trump on the subject.

Trump NFTs consist of 45,000 trading cards, featuring a wide range of creative cosplay costumes, such as an astronaut, cowboy and superhero. Originating on Polygon MATIC/USD, the NFTs offered buyers a chance to win exclusive rewards, such as dinner or a meet-and-greet with Trump.

Price Action: Ethereum was trading at $1549, up 1.25% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

