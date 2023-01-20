ñol

10M Shiba Inu Burnt In Single Transaction From Mysterious Wallet

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 20, 2023 2:11 AM | 1 min read
An anonymous wallet has burned 10 million Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in one transaction.

What Happened:  Over 12.94 million SHIB has been eliminated through ten multiple transactions in the last 24 hours, according to Shibburn.com.

According to Etherscan.io, the mysterious wallet still holds 10.74 million SHIB, which it may destroy in the near future.

SHIB was up 20%, in the last seven days, beating Dogecoin's 0.4% gains DOGE/USD. It picked up momentum as the project’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama shared updates on Shibarium — a much-awaited Layer-2 blockchain solution.

The significant burn occurred after a major Australian crypto exchange, Cointree, listed Shiba Inu on its platform.

Price Action: SHIB was up 2% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00001139, according to Benzinga Pro.

