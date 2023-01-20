10M Shiba Inu Burnt In Single Transaction From Mysterious Wallet

An anonymous wallet has burned 10 million Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in one transaction.
What Happened: Over 12.94 million SHIB has been eliminated through ten multiple transactions in the last 24 hours, according to Shibburn.com.
🔥 10,000,000 $SHIB -> transferred to dead wallet. https://t.co/nCRakbQEr4— Shibburn (@shibburn) January 19, 2023
According to Etherscan.io, the mysterious wallet still holds 10.74 million SHIB, which it may destroy in the near future.
SHIB was up 20%, in the last seven days, beating Dogecoin's 0.4% gains DOGE/USD. It picked up momentum as the project’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama shared updates on Shibarium — a much-awaited Layer-2 blockchain solution.
The significant burn occurred after a major Australian crypto exchange, Cointree, listed Shiba Inu on its platform.
Price Action: SHIB was up 2% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00001139, according to Benzinga Pro.
