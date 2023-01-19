ñol

Tron's Justin Sun Teases 'Good Ideas' For FTX 2.0 In Partnership With Huobi Global

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 19, 2023 10:29 PM | 1 min read
H.E. Justin Sun, the founder and CEO of Tron TRON/USD, said he has "good ideas" to revitalize the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD in partnership with Huobi Global.

What Happened: Sun was responding to a pseudonymous crypto trader who suggested four names for leading the FTX 2.0: a16z, Citadel, Apollo Capital and H.E. Justin Sun.

Sun was quick to respond, stating  that he has “some good ideas about FTX 2.0 with HuobiGlobal which he “will share in a few days.”

This comes after FTX CEO John Ray III told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that a task group had been formed to look into the viability of reviving the company's main international exchange, FTX.com.

Huobi confirmed on Thursday that Sun is not only a member of its Global Advisory Board but is also taking the helm as the leader of the exchange. 

Price Action: FTT was trading at $2.14, up 17% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

