H.E. Justin Sun, the founder and CEO of Tron TRON/USD, said he has "good ideas" to revitalize the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD in partnership with Huobi Global.
What Happened: Sun was responding to a pseudonymous crypto trader who suggested four names for leading the FTX 2.0: a16z, Citadel, Apollo Capital and H.E. Justin Sun.
I have some good ideas about FTX 2.0 with @HuobiGlobal. Will share in few days. https://t.co/5iYrgsv44N— H.E. Justin Sun🌞��🔥₮ (@justinsuntron) January 19, 2023
Sun was quick to respond, stating that he has “some good ideas about FTX 2.0 with HuobiGlobal which he “will share in a few days.”
See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
This comes after FTX CEO John Ray III told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that a task group had been formed to look into the viability of reviving the company's main international exchange, FTX.com.
Huobi confirmed on Thursday that Sun is not only a member of its Global Advisory Board but is also taking the helm as the leader of the exchange.
Price Action: FTT was trading at $2.14, up 17% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: FTX's New CEO Aims To Revive Defunct Cryptocurrency Exchange: What You Need To Know
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month