H.E. Justin Sun, the founder and CEO of Tron TRON/USD, said he has "good ideas" to revitalize the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD in partnership with Huobi Global.

What Happened: Sun was responding to a pseudonymous crypto trader who suggested four names for leading the FTX 2.0: a16z, Citadel, Apollo Capital and H.E. Justin Sun.

Sun was quick to respond, stating that he has “some good ideas about FTX 2.0 with HuobiGlobal which he “will share in a few days.”

This comes after FTX CEO John Ray III told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that a task group had been formed to look into the viability of reviving the company's main international exchange, FTX.com.

Huobi confirmed on Thursday that Sun is not only a member of its Global Advisory Board but is also taking the helm as the leader of the exchange.

Price Action: FTT was trading at $2.14, up 17% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

