Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is among the top favorite holdings in new crypto wallets, with more than 12,000 fresh wallets seeing holding the meme coin over the last seven days.

What Happened: According to Nansen data, these wallets saw $56 million in SHIB inflows over the period, making it the top non-stablecoin asset held in their balances.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that 1.28 million addresses are currently holding SHIB, with active addresses reaching 14,645 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, active Dogecoin CRYPTO: DOGE) addresses stand at 10,558 in the last 24 hours.

SHIB surged over 20% on Tuesday as traders reacted to this week's news of the Shibarium layer-2 blockchain.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu fell 10% in the last 24 hours, with Nansen reporting an overwhelming amount of trading on both decentralized and centralized exchanges.

Price Action: SHIB was trading at $0.00001118, at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

