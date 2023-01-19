Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money, slammed cryptocurrency markets again on Wednesday, calling them "truly a sham."
What Happened: Cramer said his personal favorite news of Wednesday was that crypto firm Genesis is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy.
my personal favorite of today.... https://t.co/Gdpk7hzaJ1— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) January 18, 2023
In December, Cramer said he cashed out his crypto investments last year and bought a farm with the earnings. Now he's wondering if the entire space is just one big con.
Cramer sold all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD last year and bought Ethereum ETH/USD instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,777, down 2.48% in the last 24 hours
