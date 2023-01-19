ñol

Jim Cramer Slams Crypto Markets Again After Genesis Bankruptcy Report: 'Truly A Sham'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 19, 2023 12:32 AM | 1 min read
Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money, slammed cryptocurrency markets again on Wednesday, calling them "truly a sham." 

What Happened: Cramer said his personal favorite news of Wednesday was that crypto firm Genesis is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy.

In December, Cramer said he cashed out his crypto investments last year and bought a farm with the earnings. Now he's wondering if the entire space is just one big con.

Cramer sold all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD  last year and bought Ethereum ETH/USD  instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it. 

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,777, down 2.48% in the last 24 hours,  according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

